Cypress Bay High School assistant football coach killed in hit-and-run crash

WESTON, Fla. - The football team at Cypress Bay High School in Weston gathered Monday at practice, a day after their new assistant coach was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Oakland Park.

Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew confirmed that Carlo Ullysse Jr., 27, of North Lauderdale, had been newly hired as an assistant football coach.

She said he was not yet fully onboard, as he was still in the "paperwork hiring process."

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said Ullysse was walking along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Commercial Boulevard about 6:30 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a car.

Feola said the driver never stopped to help Ullysee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers did not have a description of the driver or the car.

Parents whose children were coached by Ullysee, known as Coach CJ, said the students are devastated by his death.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Ullysee's family with the costs of his funeral.

"Words cannot even encompass the man that he was, that he is, that he embodied," a statement on the GoFundMe page said. "For those of you who knew CJ, he was nothing more than a beacon of energy, of life, of pure love. Anyone who knew him and was around that love was instantly captivated by it."



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.