Students gather on the football field at Cypress Bay High School after a fire was reported in a bathroom.

WESTON, Fla. - Cypress Bay High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a fire.

A view from Sky 10 showed students standing on the football field at the Weston school.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a fire was started inside a bathroom on campus.

Firefighters could be seen entering the school.

Deputies said there were no injuries.

The fire was extinguished.

