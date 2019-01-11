Code yellow lifted at Cypress Bay High School after shooting threat, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - Cypress Bay High School in Weston was placed on a code yellow Friday after someone threatened to shoot up the school, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said the threatening call was received around 10:30 a.m.

A command post was set up and deputies responded to the school, Carter said.

Authorities said the code yellow was lifted shortly before 1:45 p.m., at which time parents were allowed to pick up their children.

Buses were expected to arrive at the school by 2:45 p.m.



