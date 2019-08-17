Ducklings rescued after falling through storm drain grate in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - A group of ducklings were rescued after falling through the grate of a storm drain in Weston, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
The agency responded just before 6 p.m. Friday in the 16800 block of Southwest Fifth Circuit.
Officials said a resident called 911 reporting chirping ducklings in the sewer drain.
The eight ducklings were carefully removed from the drain by firefighters and reunited with their mother, officials said.
