Ducklings rescued after falling through storm drain grate in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - A group of ducklings were rescued after falling through the grate of a storm drain in Weston, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The agency responded just before 6 p.m. Friday in the 16800 block of Southwest Fifth Circuit.

Officials said a resident called 911 reporting chirping ducklings in the sewer drain.

The eight ducklings were carefully removed from the drain by firefighters and reunited with their mother, officials said.

Robert Molinary/BSFR Courtesy of Robert Molinary/Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

