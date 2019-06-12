Man pretends to be fishing while casing homes in Weston, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who deputies said was pretending to be fishing while actually casing homes in a Weston neighborhood.

According to BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion, a homeowner in the Coconuts neighborhood noticed the man walking around the lake behind his home around 12:30 p.m. April 11.

The owner told deputies he saw the man peek into his screened-in patio, but he didn't think much of it.

But after reviewing his surveillance video, he realized the man had tried to get inside his patio area.

Concepcion said the video shows the man pretending to be fishing near the edge of the lake before he starts walking through backyards, stopping to try to open at least two patio doors.

Concepcion said the man was unsuccessful in entering any patio areas and eventually left the area.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Danielle Quiñones at 954-626-4008. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

