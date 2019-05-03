Man suspected of killing wife takes his life in standoff with authorities

WESTON, Fla. - A man suspected of killing his wife in her Weston home this week killed himself late Thursday after a standoff with authorities in central Florida, deputies said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, Broward detectives and local authorities tracked 39-year-old Angel Garcia Sanchez to a home in Venus, a small town about 50 northeast of Fort Myers.

When deputies could not make contact with Sanchez, they entered the home and found Sanchez dead inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Carter said.

Investigators later determined that when a Highland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team vehicle approached the home, Sanchez fired several shots in their direction, but no one was struck, Carter said.

Sanchez is suspected of killing his wife, 34-year-old Carolyn Espinosa. She was found dead Wednesday inside her home in the 36000 block of San Simeon Circle. Carter said Espinosa and Sanchez had separated and were preparing to divorce.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to called Broward County Sheriff's Office homicide Detective Zach Scott at 954-3321-4162.

