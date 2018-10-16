Teen struck by car while riding bike to school in Weston, authorities say

WESTON, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car Tuesday morning while riding his bicycle to school in Weston, authorities said.

According to officials from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s Weston District, the incident occurred just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Bonaventure Boulevard and Orchard Road.

Authorities said it appears the boy was crossing the intersection on his way to Cypress Bay High School when he was struck by a vehicle turning south on Bonaventure Boulevard from Orchard Road.

Authorities said the impact of the crash caused considerable damage to the bike, as well as the small car that struck it.

The student, who was not believed to be wearing a helmet, suffered a head injury and was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in fair condition.

Authorities said the woman who was driving the vehicle remained at the scene.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,000 bicyclists died in the U.S. in 2015 and there were nearly 467,000 bicycle-related injuries.

"The public should use this example as a cautionary reminder," Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said in an email. "Bicyclists who do not wear a bicycle helmet are at an increased risk of head injury. Bicycle helmets are the best protection against serious head injuries."

The student's identity was not immediately released.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.