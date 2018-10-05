Thieves target car lovers in Weston gated community

WESTON, Fla. - The video is dark, but the owners of the sport utility vehicle say it shows four thieves climbing into it and driving off in the cover of darkness.

Stephanie and Antonio Adili, car lovers who live in Weston's gated Palm Island community, admit they left their Chevy suburban unlocked. And according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the keys of the vehicle might have been inside.

"We fear for our safety," Adili said. "Now I don’t feel safe in my own home."

The same day, in this neighborhood, about 2 miles away, deputies said two other cars were stolen too, and that there were easy pickings there.

In that case, the bad guys reportedly entered through the garage door, which was left open, and removed two sets of keys along with the corresponding vehicles.

BSO deputies say these are all cautionary tales: Don’t let your guard down, and lock your car doors.



