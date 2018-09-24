Weston man accused of assaulting his former high school principal

Jacob Springer was expelled from Archbishop McCarthy High School in 2017, deputies said.

WESTON, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he assaulted his former high school principal in a road-rage incident in Weston.

Jacob Springer, of Weston, faces charges of assault and battery on a public or private education employee. Springer, a former student at Archbishop McCarthy High School, was expelled last year, deputies said.

According to the arrest report, Springer spotted the victim, Richard Jean, while driving along Saddle Club Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Springer began driving erratically, attempting to force Jean to stop his car, the report said..

Jean pulled over into a parking lot to avoid a collision and got out of the car to ask Springer what he wanted, the report said. Springer began yelling insults at Jean, making references to his expulsion, deputies said. As Jean attempted to walk away, saying he didn't want to fight, Springer punched him in the face.

After Jean defended himself, Springer went back to his car and grabbed a sharp object, which Jean believed was a knife, the report said.

"I'm going to cut you," Springer told Jean, according to the report. Springer eventually got back into his car and drove away, the report said.

Deputies later arrested Springer at his home in Weston. Springer was treated at Cleveland Clinic Florida because his face was cut during the fight.

Mary Ross Agosta, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami, confirmed the incident occurred.

"Mr. Richard Jean, principal of Archbishop McCarthy High School, had to defend himself from a former student's verbal and the physical attacks. Mr. Jean was injured but was present at school today," Agosta said Monday.

Richard Jean defended himself after a former student attacked him in a parking lot, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.