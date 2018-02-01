Weston student kicked off college soccer team for racial slur

WESTON, Fla. - A Weston student has withdrawn from college after she was kicked off the school's soccer team for making a racial slur on social media.

Georgia State University suspended freshmen Natalia Martinez, 18, from the team days after she used one of her Instagram accounts to make the slur. Martinez withdrew from school the same day the suspension was announced on Jan. 22.

Martinez, a graduate of Cypress Bay High School in Weston, apologized for the remarks in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The truth is, I could give you excuses ... but what you need to know is what’s in my heart,” said Martinez.

