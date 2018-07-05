Weston

Woman, child injured when tractor-trailer slams into car stopped on side of I-75

Victims taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman and child were injured early Thursday when a tractor-trailer struck their car that was stopped on the side of Interstate 75 in Weston.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Indian Trace exit.

More Crash Headlines

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the car was on the shoulder of the interstate when the tractor-trailer slammed into it.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by ambulance, while a 4-year-old passenger in the car was airlifted to the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. 

Kane said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed after the crash but have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.