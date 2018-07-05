Woman, child injured when tractor-trailer slams into car stopped on side of I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman and child were injured early Thursday when a tractor-trailer struck their car that was stopped on the side of Interstate 75 in Weston.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Indian Trace exit.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the car was on the shoulder of the interstate when the tractor-trailer slammed into it.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by ambulance, while a 4-year-old passenger in the car was airlifted to the hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

Kane said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed after the crash but have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.