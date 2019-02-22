Woman struck by car while riding bicycle in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - A cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Weston, authorities said.

People on Facebook said the woman is an Ironman Triathlon competitor and an avid cyclist.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews said the woman, who is in her 70s, was hit just after 7:30 a.m. while riding in the roundabout at Saddle Club Road and Lakeview Drive.

BSO deputies said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

At this point, detectives believe the driver might have been distracted, but they do not think she was on her cellphone when the crash happened.

"People don't pay attention to us anymore," Weston resident Cristina Eggart said.

Eggart said she loves to ride her bike with her husband, but because of all of the accidents that have happened in the last few years, they’ve decided to stay out of the neighborhoods.

"They don't respect you, and there's been so many deaths here that it's scary," Eggart said.

The driver and cyclist's identities have not been released.



