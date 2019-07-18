What were the odds? 5 guys arrested at Five Guys restaurant in Florida

Stuart Police Department

STUART, Fla. - Sometimes Florida makes it oh, so easy.

Police report that five guys were arrested after a fight at... wait for it... Five Guys!

Officers from the Stuart Police Department responded to a fist fight inside the hamburger restaurant Wednesday night.

"Three juvenile males and two adult males were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail." the department posted to Facebook.

No word on what caused the fisticuffs, but we know for sure it wasn't about who was going to pay for the free peanuts.

