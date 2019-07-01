What you need to know about new texting while driving law

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Before you reach for that phone in the car, you better think twice. Starting Monday, law enforcement officers can pull drivers over solely for texting while driving, thanks to a new law passed by the Florida Legislature.

It's called the Wireless Communications While Driving Law.

Some have dubbed it the Texting Law, which makes it a primary offense to use your phone while driving, period. That includes calls and holding your phone, as well.

"We recommend using one of those holders that will hold your phone still, so you don't have to reach for it. Using things like Bluetooth technology, you can have a voice control," Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Alex Camacho said.

Camacho said distracted driving remains one of the major causes for traffic accidents, and they are hoping the law will drive home this message:

"It can wait. Wait until you get to your destinations to make the call. If you don't have that technology available for you, it can wait," Camacho said.

While the new law is effective beginning Monday, Camacho said troopers and officers will be issuing warning citations until Jan. 1 as a grace period.

The citation amount varies per county.

