Why does Florida still 'fall back' for Daylight Saving Time?

MIAMI - The Daylight Saving Time change can be a hassle, but it’s also a bit more confusing for many people in the Sunshine State this year.

The Florida Legislature passed the Sunshine Protection Act in March, and Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Florida.

But before it can go into effect, Congress has to amend federal law to allow it.

So for now, people in Florida will get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend as they turn their clocks back, along with (most of) the rest of the country.

That's right -- Florida will still be doing "fall back" on Nov. 4 when Daylight Saving Time ends.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, introduced two bills in the U.S. Senate after Florida's bill passed but Congress has yet to move on either. They have been referred to the Commerce, Science and Transportation committee.

One would approve Florida lawmaker's decision and would make Daylight Saving Time permanent for the Sunshine State. The other would make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide so Florida remains in sync with the rest of the country.

Identical bills have been introduced in the U.S. House.

Both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate will return to session in mid-November, but if none of the bills get passed and signed into law by the time Congress adjourns at the end of this year, they will have to be reintroduced next year.

If that happens, Florida's law would be grandfathered in and would not have to be reintroduced to Florida lawmakers.

One of the things that made the idea of year-round Daylight Saving Time appealing to some is a possible boost in business, because if it is lighter outside, people tend to stay out longer.

But those opposed to it worry about students walking or driving to school more days in the dark, and the possible confusion if Florida's law is approved but the rest of the country remains the same.

No states have independently been able to observe Daylight Saving Time year-round. Arizona and Hawaii opt to skip Daylight Saving Time altogether.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.