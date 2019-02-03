Wig helps lead to arrest of Florida man in 7-Eleven robbery, deputies say

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man is facing a charge of armed robbery after deputies searching his apartment found a bundle of cash and a wig that he used as a disguise, authorities said.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies said David Rodriguez, 28, held up a Fort Myers 7-Eleven store around 9 p.m. Saturday. Rodriguez entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, deputies said.

Rodriguez fled on foot, but the clerk provided deputies with a detailed description of the robber, deputies said. The clerk said he was a Hispanic man who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a wig.

Deputies said they eventually tracked Rodriguez to his apartment, where they found several wigs, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a wad of cash. Rodriguez was sweating profusely during the interview, deputies said.

Rodriguez is currently being held in Lee County's downtown jail in Fort Myers.

