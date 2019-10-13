Woman injured by airplane propeller at Key West airport

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Naples woman reportedly had her arm and foot severed when she was struck by a private airplane's propeller Saturday night at Key West International Airport.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and was later flown to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

According to initial reports, the pilot of the private airplane and the passenger were preparing to taxi when the aircraft would not move. The pilot exited the plane while it was running, along with the female passenger, who walked to the front of the plane and was struck by the propeller.

It is not clear what issues the aircraft was having.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the situation.

