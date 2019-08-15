Zoo Miami's Ron Magill wants alligator hunters to follow Florida's rules

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Thousands of hunters are signing up for permits in Florida ahead of the six-week alligator hunting season, which begins Thursday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, more than 15,000 hunters have applied for permits, but only about 7,700 will actually get one. Alligator hunting is popular because of the thrill, the skin and the meat.

Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami, wants hunters to be careful out there and remember to follow the rules. Trappers are allowed to bag two gators each, and legal hunting hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. The alligators must measure at least 18 inches from snout to tail.

Florida gator hunting season ends Nov. 1.

