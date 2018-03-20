Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with UM students at rally against sexual assault

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Former Vice President Joe Biden was in South Florida Tuesday, meeting with students at a rally against sexual assault.

Biden took the stage Tuesday afternoon as part of the University of Miami's "It's on Us" campaign.

More News Headlines

The former vice president talked to students about the progress that's being made on curbing sexual assault on college campus and the work that still remains.

The movement grew out of the Obama administration initiative, which aims to curb campus sexual assaults and calls out universities and colleges for not doing enough to investigate allegations or punish the accused.

"I was the stereotypical victim. I had drunk too much and wore too little, but despite societal beliefs I was not asking for it," sexual assault victim Violet Sullivan said.

Since 2015, UM has surveyed students about sexual violence on campus.

Last year, nearly a third said they experienced one or more type of assault, and two thirds said they would try and stop the assault if they saw it happen.

"It's not just on the men. It's on you women as well on campus," Biden said. "All the studies show that 95 percent of young women who are abused -- the first person they tell is their roommate, their friend, someone on campus. You've got to inform yourself as to what facilities are available, what help is available, not just empathize, hug and say, 'I'm so sorry.' You have an obligation to be informed."

Biden's remarks were free of politics, but his stop in South Florida was not as he also headlined a fundraiser with local Latin leaders that included democrats running in two house races, including for U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen's seat.

Former UM President Donna Shalala is among the democrats running.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.