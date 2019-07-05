Fort Lauderdale man bitten by shark in Bahamas, authorities say

GREAT GUANA CAY, BAHAMAS: Houses and Palms stand at the beach, on November 21, 2008 in Great Guana Cay, Bahamas. (Photo by Mathias Kniepeiss/Getty Images)

GREAT GUANA CAY, The Bahamas. - A 32-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale was bitten by a shark Thursday while snorkeling in The Bahamas, the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced in a news release.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Great Guana Cay.

According to authorities, the victim was an occupant on board a 41-foot Bahama Craft with two other Americans and was bitten by the shark while snorkeling in waters off Nippers Beach.

Police said first responders met the victim at the Marsh Harbour Dock and transported him to a clinic.

Authorities said the man was treated by a doctor there before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Authorities have not confirmed what kind of shark bit the man or the extent of the victim's injuries.

The incident comes just over a week after Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, California, was attacked by sharks while snorkeling with her family near Rose Island.

According to Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle, Lindsey was attacked by three sharks and suffered bites to her arms, legs and buttocks. Her right arm was bitten off, he said.

After being taken to shore, Lindsey was taken to a hospital in New Providence, where she was pronounced dead.

