Handshakes may be banned under new workplace rules

MIAMI - Pretty soon, handshakes in the workplace may be a thing of the past.

A report in The Sun says employers may ban the simple greeting as a way to make sure there is no kind of inappropriate touching between co-workers.

Kate Palmer, a manager with the HR consulting firm Peninsula, believes companies could completely ban any physical contact.

“Whether that’s going too far or not is a question I would pose, because it’s contextual. Does shaking someone’s hand go too far?" said Palmer.

“They may just say ‘no contact at all’ because there’s no grey area.”

According to the report, a recent survey of 2,000 adults showed three out of four people wanted a complete ban on physical contact on the job.

