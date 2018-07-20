Hero waitress body slams Florida man who touched her buttocks

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Florida man who thought he could get away with groping a waitress quickly learned that kind of behavior is unacceptable.

Restaurant security video shows Ryan Cherwinksi, 31, of Palm Bay walking past and touching the buttocks of Emelia Holden at Vinnie Van Go-Go's in Savannah, Georgia on June 30.

Holden immediately turns around and grabs Cherwinksi by the shirt collar and body slams him to the ground.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherf—–!’ ” Holden tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t even think, I just reacted. I don’t know how I reacted the way I did. I’ve never done that before.”

Holden called police and arrested Cherwinkski, charging him with sexual battery after seeing the video.

The 21-year-old was proud of her quick thinking.

“It felt a lot longer than it was, but watching it I realized how quickly I reacted to it,” she told WSFA.. “I was like, ‘no, you’re not going anywhere. You’re going to face the consequences.’”

