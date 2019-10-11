Hollywood police looking for 3 females in relation to homicide

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for help in identifying three women who may have information on a homicide.

Police said the three women were last seen with the victim a short time before he was shot and killed in the parking lot at 5515 Plunkett Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said detectives believe the three females may have witnessed something that was related to the homicide, or have more information.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the women. If you have information, call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.

