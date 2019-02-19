Hollywood police seeking help to find jewelry thief

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Hollywood Police Department is asking help from the community to identify a man who stole jewelry on Feb. 5 from DSH Oakwood Jewelers, at 2897 Stirling Road.

A video of the theft was released by the department and can be seen below.

As a salesperson showed items to the man, he snatched the jewelry, which contained several gold items, and ran out of the store, police said.

The man was seen entering a gold Lexus, which was being driven by a second man, police said.

The estimated value of the stolen items was approximately $100,000, police said.

Anyone who may have information on the robbery is asked to call the department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4411, or by email to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-967-4411 or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

