Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's medical emergency

MEMPHIS - A popular snack may be to blame for a teen's emergency surgery.

WREG reports Rene Craighead, 17, of Memphis, underwent gallbladder surgery after developing a pain in her stomach.

Craighead admits she was eating up to four bags a week of spicy flavored chips, including Hot Cheetos and Takis.

Doctors say that while the snacks do not cause specific gallbladder issues, they do contribute to obesity, which can lead to the development of gallstones.

Conditions similar to Craighead's are no surprise to emergency room staffs.

"We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to it," Dr. Cary Cavender said. "We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily."

USA Today reports the hot snacks were banned in several states back in 2012.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.