Immigration agents raid South Florida 7-Eleven stores

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Immigration agents raided five South Florida 7-Eleven stores early Wednesday, a spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Local 10 News.

Agents targeted two stores in Miami-Dade County, two stores in Broward County and one in Palm Beach County, ICE spokesman Nestor Iglesias said.

More News Headlines

The 7-Eleven stores targeted were Miami Beach, Homestead, Davie, Fort Lauderdale and Haverhill.

ICE agents served notices of inspection to 98 7-Eleven stores across the country and conducted interviews with the stores' employees and managers.

"Today's actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable," ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan said in a statement.

ICE previously conducted an investigation into various 7-Eleven stores in 2013, resulting in the arrest of nine franchise owners and managers on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud, stealing identities and concealing and harboring illegal aliens employed at their stores.

Authorities said Wednesday's raids served as a "follow-up to ensure the company has taken the proper steps toward more responsible hiring and employment practices."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.