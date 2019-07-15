2 dead after pendulum ride breaks at amusement park

AHMEDABAD, India - Two people were killed after a popular ride broke at an amusement park in India over the weekend.

Dozens were also injured, three critically, when the Discovery pendulum attraction at Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lakefront park broke, sending passengers crashing to the ground.

The Times of India reports two men in their twenties died after Sunday's accident.

#Ahmedabad video two dead more than fifteen injured as pendulum ride broke down at Kankaria Lakefront @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/rLl3xYcu6Q — Vinay Dalvi (@VinayMIRROR) July 15, 2019

A cable on the ride snapped, which send the pendulum falling nearly 20 feet to the ground.

“The ride works when the main shaft with seats at the circular end is counter-balanced by a weight" said chief fire officer M.F. Dastoor. "When the cable snapped, the welding along the shaft came off and the carriage also fell."

Police are now investigating the incident.

