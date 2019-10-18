2 rescued after cargo plane that left South Florida crashes near Bahamas

Associated Press

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Two people were rescued Friday after a cargo plane that departed from South Florida crashed off the coast of the Bahamas, authorities said.

The DC-3 propeller plane that took off from Opa-locka lost an engine and crashed into the water about 2.5 miles off the coast of Nassau, the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association told Local 10 News.

There were two people on the plane when it went down, but both were safely rescued.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the flight was en route to Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

