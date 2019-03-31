Boat carrying Haitian migrants capsizes, killing at least 10

GRACE BAY, Turks and Caicos Islands - At least 10 people are dead after a boat carrying Haitian migrants capsized Sunday morning off the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said crews were alerted to the capsizing boat near West Caicos island around 8 a.m. Authorities were able to rescue 13 migrants from the water.

“At this stage, it is unclear as to the total souls on board the vessel. Officers of the Marine Branch, along with immigration officials and divers, are assisting in a search for additional survivors or victims," acting Commissioner Trevor Botting said. "This is a tragic loss of life. ... No journey is worth risking lives on the dangerous seas in these small vessels."

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was assisting local authorities with the search. The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people are believed to be missing.

