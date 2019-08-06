Brazil inmate found dead after bizarre failed escape attempt

RIO DE JANEIRO - The gang leader made famous by his bizarre prison escape attempt in which he dressed as his daughter has been found dead in his cell.
Officials at the Rio de Janeiro prison where Clauvino da Silva was incarcerated found him dead Tuesday in what appeared to be a suicide, according to The Guardian.
Video of Silva went worldwide Monday after he was caught trying to break out of the prison on Saturday. Silva wore a silicon mask and women's clothing to appear as his 19-year-old daughter in order to trick the guards.
However, Silva was caught and guards made him strip in front of cameras to show his disguise.
Silva was moved into solitary confinement where his body was later found.
Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty," wore a silicon girl's mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts. Authorities say da Silva was part of the leadership of the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio.
