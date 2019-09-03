Coast Guard evacuates 19 patients from Bahamas' area devastated by Hurricane Dorian

The U.S. Coast Guard responds to Hurricane Dorian aftermath Monday in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter evacuated 19 patients from a hospital in Andros Island to Nassau on Monday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater to Marsh Harbour to pick up the patients.

The Coast Guard crew took them to the nearby Lynden Pindling International Airport, formerly known as Nassau International Airport.

Four aircrews completed five medical evacuations. The patients, who have different medical conditions, ranged from children to elderly, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard plans to continue helping Bahamian authorities at first light Tuesday.



"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.