Coast Guard: More migrants try to get to Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard reported Monday there has been a sharp increase of interdictions from the previous year, as more migrants attempt to get to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Rear Adm. Peter Brown, Coast Guard 7th District commander, said there is a constant threat. During the last three days, Coast Guard crews intercepted 66 migrants, mostly from the Dominican Republic, near Puerto Rico.

According to the Coast Guard, the crews are also intercepting smugglers who are trafficking drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.