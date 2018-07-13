Daughter kills father after finding his child porn collection

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - A woman turned herself in to authorities and admitted to killing her father after she found his child porn collection 12 years earlier.

Barbara Coombes, 63, was gardening outside her father's Stockport, England house in 2006 when she found the pornographic images on the table, some of which included her, according to USA Today.

Coombes hit her father, Kenneth, with a shovel and then slit his throat. She later buried his body in the garden.

Coombes, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday, testified that her father was a "violent bully" who physically and verbally attacked her while keeping her daughter as a sex slave.

During the trial, Coombes said her father raped her hundreds of times

When she saw the pornographic photos, Coombes said they triggered her memories of a lifetime of abuse and struck him in the lounge of the home. She later bought a ton of soil to bury him in the yard, but told family her father had died in the hospital.

Coombes continued to live in her father's house for over decade, collecting welfare benefits up to $238,000 in American dollars.

When a welfare officer demanded to see her officer, Coombes confessed to the crime and plead guilty to manslaughter and fraud.

