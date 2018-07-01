1 dead, 9 injured after boat explodes in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas - One person was killed and nine others were injured after a tour boat exploded early Saturday in the Bahamas.

Four of injured were airlifted to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. Five victims were being treated at Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau and two were not hurt.

Officials say the boat burst into flames around 9 a.m. Saturday off the coast of Exuma, an island about 130 miles south of Nassau.

The boat was carrying a total of 12 passengers – 10 Americans and two Bahamians – when the explosion took place.

At least three people on board a neighboring boat jumped into the shallow waters to help pull one person to safety.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene, transporting injured Americans to St. Pete using an HC-130 Hercules helicopter from its Clearwater station.

Bayfront Health confirms one patient arrived on Saturday night, described as a 48-year-old man with a broken ankle.

The names and conditions of the other victims have not been released.

The cause of the boat fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.