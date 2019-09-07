Evacuation effort continues after Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas - After evacuating from Marsh Harbour, Lynn and Bill Lyman said thousands are still waiting to evacuate from Abaco. Food and water are running out.

They are among the few hundred who are finding hope in Nassau after Hurricane Dorian's devastation in northwest Bahamas.

"It's way worse than anyone is reporting it," Lynn Lyman said about the chaos and damage that storm surge and 185 mph winds left behind.

For the people waiting at the port in Grand Abaco, the efforts to evacuate survivors wasn't going fast enough. Authorities said the severe flooding and debris make approaching the island risky.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported Friday crews have rescued 239 people with seven MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and five MH-65 Dolphin helicopters.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force used a 139-foot ferry to evacuate 160 people and a barge to evacuate 300 people to Nassau.

With their homes destroyed and Grand Bahama International Airport's destruction, the port in Freeport was full of people eager to evacuate in any way possible. There was a similar scene at Treasure Cay International Airport in Grand Abaco.

Some were in mourning. Franklin Ferguson was sitting under the sun waiting to evacuate. He said his 33-year-old son drowned during the storm, his home was destroyed and his car was under water. At least 30 people are dead, but authorities are prepared to find more bodies under the rubble.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.