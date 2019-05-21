Free Viagra offered to help repopulate town

MONTEREAU, FRANCE - Due to a declining population, a French town has come up with an unorthodox way to boost the birth rate.

The mayor of Montereau has declared that free Viagra will be available to all couples who live in the town and for those who will move there in hopes they'll get down to business and repopulate the area.

Mayor Jean Debouzy made the move after two local schools were threatened with closure due to the lack of children in Montereau, the Daily Mail reports.

However, since you need a doctor's prescription to receive Viagra in France, there may be some obstacles to making Debouzy's wish become a reality.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.