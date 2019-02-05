Group caught using dead baby shark as bong

AUSTRALIA - A group that calls itself "Fried Fishing" has come under fire after video shows members using a dead baby shark as a device to smoke.

In video posted to the group's Facebook page, a man is seen sticking a pipe in the head of a shark and smoking from the pipe before he exhales, all while the popular kid song "Baby Shark" plays in the background.

News.com.au reports a person with the Australian group defended its actions, saying the shark had been on ice for at least two days and "there is no possible way it was alive."

Nevertheless, complaints led to authorties visiting the man in the video, leading the man to claim he has quit the practice.

The group also says legal tobacco was being smoked through the shark, and not marijuana or any other drug.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.