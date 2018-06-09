Here is how to help victims of volcano in Guatemala

The Hotel La Reunion is about four miles from Guatemala's Fuego volcano.

SAN MIGUEL LOS LOTES, Guatemala - The Volcano of Fire in Guatemala buried the hamlet of San Miguel Los Lotes with muddy debris killing at least 109 people. The death toll is likely to rise.

Hundreds vanished and the hot-volcanic material is getting in the way of the search and recovery efforts.

The Global Empowerment Mission, a non-profit organization founded by businessman Michael Capponi, is helping the victims of a volcano in Guatemala.

Capponi said the need is great and he is asking anyone who wants to contribute to the effort to donate on the organization's website through Paypal.

For more information, visit GlobalEmpowermentMission.org. The organization also has a presence on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

United Badges of Honor is also accepting donations for their Guatemala Relief mission through their app.

Here is a list of other organizations with relief missions in Guatemala:

