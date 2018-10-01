How to help victims of earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia

Red Cross rescue workers use a tracked vehicle to move through an area destroyed by a tsunami, Oct. 1 in Palu, Indonesia. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

MIAMI - A devastating earthquake and tsunami on Friday in Indonesia left at least 840 people dead, hundreds injured and thousands homeless and at risk for disease and injury.

Military and commercial planes were delivering aid to Palu, a city of about 380,000 people where there was a lack of food and heavy damage.

Here is a list of organizations accepting donations for their efforts in Indonesia:

GlobalGiving

The crowdfunding community is supporting first responders and later recovery and relief efforts and they are accepting online donations here. They have a Charity Navigator rating of 4 stars.

International Medical Corps

The nonprofit organization has an emergency response team in Indonesia and they are accepting donations for Indonesians online here. They have a Charity Navigator rating of 3 stars.

Project Hope

JDC

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is collecting donations online here.

CRS

The Catholic Relief Services has a fund to help Indonesians and they are collecting donations online here.

World Help

The Christian humanitarian organization set up up fund and they are collecting donations online here.

They have a Charity Navigator rating of 3 stars.

The injured lie on the ground as they wait to be transported via the airport in Palu which has re-opened after an earthquake triggered a tsunami in the area on Oct. 1 in Palu, Indonesia. Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

TOKOPEDIA

The e-commerce platform set up a page to donate to nonprofit organizations with programs in Indonesia. Donors can select the organizations and send support here.

HHRD

The Helping Hand for Relief and Development has an emergency relief fund for Indonesia and they are accepting online donations here.

UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund is accepting donations online here to help the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Rescue workers use a tracked vehicle to move through an area destroyed by a tsunami, on Oct. 1, in Palu, Indonesia. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

RED CROSS

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is accepting donations online here.

The are also asking for donations to the Palang Merah Indonesia. Donors can purchase family hygiene kits and baby kits.

Bank Madiri

Account: 070-00-0011601-7

Swift Code: BMRIIDJA

A.N. Palang Merah Indonesia

Bank BRI

Account: 039001000030303

Swift Code: BRINIDJA

Bank BCA

Account: 2063006688

Swift Code: CENAIDJA

A.N. Kantor Pusat PMI

For more information, e-mail donasi@pmi.or.id or pmi@pmi.or.id.

A boy cries as he waits at the airport in Palu in the hope of fleeing after an earthquake triggered a tsunami in the area on Oct. 1, in Palu, Indonesia. Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

ACT INDONESIA

The foundation has a Bersama Lombok program and is accepting online donations here.

BNI Syariah

Account: 66 00000 506

Bank Mandiri

Account: 127 000 7581 828

Bank BRI

Account: 092 401 000018 304

Bank BCA

Account: 676 030 3133

Atas Nama (Yayasan) Aksi Cepat Tanggap

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.