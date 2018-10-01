How to help victims of earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia

MIAMI - A devastating earthquake and tsunami on Friday in Indonesia left at least 840 people dead, hundreds injured and thousands homeless and at risk for disease and injury.
Military and commercial planes were delivering aid to Palu, a city of about 380,000 people where there was a lack of food and heavy damage.
Here is a list of organizations accepting donations for their efforts in Indonesia:
GlobalGiving
The crowdfunding community is supporting first responders and later recovery and relief efforts and they are accepting online donations here. They have a Charity Navigator rating of 4 stars.
International Medical Corps
The nonprofit organization has an emergency response team in Indonesia and they are accepting donations for Indonesians online here. They have a Charity Navigator rating of 3 stars.
Project Hope
JDC
The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is collecting donations online here.
CRS
The Catholic Relief Services has a fund to help Indonesians and they are collecting donations online here.
World Help
The Christian humanitarian organization set up up fund and they are collecting donations online here.
They have a Charity Navigator rating of 3 stars.
TOKOPEDIA
The e-commerce platform set up a page to donate to nonprofit organizations with programs in Indonesia. Donors can select the organizations and send support here.
HHRD
The Helping Hand for Relief and Development has an emergency relief fund for Indonesia and they are accepting online donations here.
UNICEF
The United Nations Children's Fund is accepting donations online here to help the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.
RED CROSS
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is accepting donations online here.
The are also asking for donations to the Palang Merah Indonesia. Donors can purchase family hygiene kits and baby kits.
Bank Madiri
Account: 070-00-0011601-7
Swift Code: BMRIIDJA
A.N. Palang Merah Indonesia
Bank BRI
Account: 039001000030303
Swift Code: BRINIDJA
Bank BCA
Account: 2063006688
Swift Code: CENAIDJA
A.N. Kantor Pusat PMI
For more information, e-mail donasi@pmi.or.id or pmi@pmi.or.id.
ACT INDONESIA
The foundation has a Bersama Lombok program and is accepting online donations here.
BNI Syariah
Account: 66 00000 506
Bank Mandiri
Account: 127 000 7581 828
Bank BRI
Account: 092 401 000018 304
Bank BCA
Account: 676 030 3133
Atas Nama (Yayasan) Aksi Cepat Tanggap
