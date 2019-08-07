Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez sworn in as Puerto Rico's new governor

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez has been sworn in as the island's new governor, culminating weeks of political turmoil.

Vazquez took the oath of office early Wednesday evening at the Puerto Rican Supreme Court, which earlier in the day ruled that Pedro Pierluisi's swearing in last week was unconstitutional.

The day's events settle at least the dispute over who will lead the U.S. territory after its political establishment was knocked off balance by large protests.

But they were also expected to unleash a new wave of demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don't want Vazquez as governor.

Former Gov. Ricardo Rossello was forced to resign by anger over corruption, mismanagement of funds and a leaked obscenity-laced chat.

Pierluisi was sworn in as governor Friday. But that was challenged in court by the Senate.

