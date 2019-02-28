Kim, Trump open to U.S. liaison office in North Korea

HANOI, Vietnam - President Donald Trump says it’s "a good idea" for the U.S. to open a liaison office in North Korea, as Kim Jong Un calls the notion "welcomable."

In an unprecedented question-and-answer session with reporters Thursday in Vietnam, the two leaders of the technically-warring countries inched closer toward establishing formal ties.

Asked by an American reporter if he was willing to allow the U.S. to open an office in Pyongyang, Jong Un said through a translator, "I think that is something which is welcomable."

Trump says that he considers it "a good idea," adding that it should happen "both ways."

Earlier Thursday, Jong Un said he wouldn’t be holding a summit with Trump if he weren’t willing to make good on his denuclearization pledge.

Asked by a U.S. reporter Thursday in Hanoi whether he’s willing to denuclearize, Jong Un responded: "If I’m not willing to do that, I wouldn’t be here right now."

