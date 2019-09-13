Local effort aims to help Bahamians in need after Dorian

The UK Ministry of Defence has released aerial images of the damage from Dorian on Great Abaco, in the Bahamas. They were taken from a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter.

MOORE'S ISLAND, Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian's eye spared Moore's Island, one of the districts of the Bahamas, on the Abaco Islands.

Amid the massive clean-up, the tiny fishing community of about 700 made room for nearly 500 evacuees from devastated areas. Space is cramped, the power has not been fully restored and there is no running water.

Another tropical storm is threatening to affect the area in the Bahamas that suffered an estimated $7 billion in damage during Dorian.

A 110-foot decommissioned Coast Guard cutter is a floating command center loaded with four tons of relief supplies. Michael Capponi, of Global Empowerment Mission, a Miami-based non-profit organization, is accepting donations to help the survivors in need.

The official death toll stands at 50, but authorities expect it to increase, as 2,500 remain listed as missing.

For more information about GEM or to donate to the organization, click here for the site's links to Cash App, Venmo and PayPal.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.