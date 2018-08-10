Norway to give free heroin to drug addicts

OSLO, NORWAY - To help fight drug overdose rates, one country is giving free heroin to addicts in an effort to improve their living conditions and combat overdose deaths.

Yahoo! reports Norway's Directorate for Health and Social Affairs will take on the experimental plan that is expected to start as early as 2020.

"We want to help those addicted who are difficult to reach," Health Minister Bent Høie told Aftenposten newspaper.

With 81 deaths per million in the most recent studies, the overdose mortality rate in Norway is one of the highest in Europe.

According to the report, similar projects have been tested in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.