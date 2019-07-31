Osama bin Laden's son believed to be dead, US officials say

Associated Press

Hamza bin Laden, son of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, is believed to be dead, according to two U.S. officials.

It’s unclear when and where Hamza bin Laden died, but a U.S. military source told ABC News the U.S. government believes he was killed within the last two years.

U.S. intelligence played a role in the operation that killed the younger bin Laden, the source said, declining to elaborate.

A senior U.S. official confirmed that Hamza bin Laden is thought to be dead.

Earlier today President Trump declined to comment on an NBC News report that the U.S. had information about bin Laden’s death.

