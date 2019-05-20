International

Panama seizes $90M worth of cocaine in ship coming from Cuba, authorities say

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

A Panamanian soldier guards the cocaine found inside a shipping container. Photo courtesy of Panamanian authorities

MIAMI - Panama seized a shipment of cocaine valued at $90 million. It was inside of a container that was in a ship that was coming from Cuba, authorities said. 

Panamanian authorities intercepted the cargo Saturday at the Puerto de Cristóbal. There were 1,517 wide bricks of cocaine hidden inside of 46 large black duffle bags with wheels.

The shipment had been described as sacks of coal, authorities said

The ship was set to dock in Rotterdam, Holland, enroute to Turkey. Experts believe the cocaine that goes through Panama on its way to Europe originates from Colombia, Peru or Ecuador. 

