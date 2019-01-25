Protests continue in some areas of Venezuela

CARACAS - Although the U.S. embassy in Caracas will remain open, non-emergency U.S. government employees were leaving Venezuela Friday, according to the U.S. State Department.

"The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela. U.S. citizens should contact U.S. Embassy Caracas for consular assistance," said the statement released on Thursday night. "U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Venezuela should strongly consider departing Venezuela. Commercial flights remain available."

On Twitter, Nicolas Maduro was using "#YankeeGoHome." He ordered U.S. embassy employees to leave the country within 72 hours after President Donald Trump announced he was supporting Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president.

In an attempt to quell tensions, Vladimir Padrino López, the defense minister, delivered a speech that aired on Venezuelan television Thursday. He stood with high-ranking military officers in uniform to show they are loyal to Maduro.

"We’re here to avoid a clash between Venezuelans," López said. "It’s not a civil war, a war among brothers, that will resolve Venezuelans' problems."

Foro Penal, a Venezuelan nongovernmental organization, reported that as of Thursday government officials had arrested nearly 400 protesters since the anti-government protests began on Jan. 21. Alfredo Romero, the director of Foro Penal, said the report represented one of the highest arrest rates he has ever seen since there were about 300 arrests just on Jan. 23.

Despite the aggressive oppression of theNational Guard and the Bolivarian Intelligence Service, the Observatory of Social Conflict, a Venezuelan nongovernmental organization, reported there were ongoing protests. Their list of "cacerolazos" included Petare, La Candelaria, La Pastora, La Urbina, La Vega, Lidice, Los Rosales, Macaracuay, Montalban, Perez Bonalde and Catia.

Juan Guaidó, the leader of Maduro's opposition whose location is unknow, told Univision that he is willing to negotiate amnesty with Maduro and his administration. The 35-year-old engineer and former student activist said the ultimate goal is to have democratic elections in Venezuela.

During an emergency session of the Organization of American States 16 of the 35 member states recognized Guaidó. This was despite U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's promise to give $20 million in humanitarian aid to assist in the government transition.

"His regime is morally bankrupt, it’s economically incompetent and it is profoundly corrupt," Pompeo said during the meeting Thursday. "It is undemocratic to the core."

While Russia and China have rallied behind Maduro, National security adviser John Bolton said Wednesday that the U.S. would not rule out military options.

