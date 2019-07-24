Queen uses Dyson fan to keep cool in Buckingham Palace

LONDON - The royals. They're just like us.

Despite their untold riches, opulent homes and fancy stuff, the royal family apparently isn't averse to jumping in the limo or horse-led carriage for a stop at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

A photo showing Queen Elizabeth meeting new U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday has been getting attention for more than just the handshake.

Many are having a laugh at the Dyson fan sitting prominently in the background of the room inside Buckingham Palace. You know, the symbol for the British monarchy?

The Dyson Air Purifier sells for $574 and can "automatically purify the air to remove 99.97% of allergens, pollutants and gases." according to the company's website.

The fan also comes in handy as Europe is in the midst of an epic heat wave with temperatures in the U.K. expected to reach 102 Farhenheit on Thursday.

