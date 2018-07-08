Some flights resume to Haiti after deadly protests over gas prices

MIAMI - U.S. airlines resumed some flights to Haiti Sunday after violent protests last week caused the companies to halt air travel to the island.

However, some flights were still affected. Passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport arrived early Sunday to board a flight to Haiti only to be turned away.

Alisa Gardner was planning to travel to the island to do missionary work.

“I guess for our own safety, that’s a good thing. But again, we were going to do God’s work and to minister the people, and we can't now when they need it most,” said Gardner of Pursue Missions.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise announced Saturday that the government had suspended recent price increases on fuel after deadly protests broke out in the capital of Port-au-Prince and the northern city of Cap-Haitien. At least three people were killed in the protests.

On Saturday, the flight cancellations left many travelers stranded at airports in Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

American Airlines said in a statement that flights to Haiti had resumed Sunday. Three of American Airlines' seven scheduled flights to Haiti Sunday have been canceled, the company said.

Jet Blue said Sunday that the company has not resumed service to Haiti.

"We continue to monitor reports of civil unrest near the Port-Au-Prince airport and have canceled today’s flights. Customers should check their flight status before heading to the airport," said Mindy Romero, a spokeswoman for Jet Blue.

