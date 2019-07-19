Toddler fighting for life after taking ecstasy she thought was candy

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

IBIZA - A small child is fighting for her life after accidentally ingesting ecstasy which she thought was candy.

The 3-year-old girl was vacationing on the island of Ibiza with her family when she found the drug tablet at a children's park.

Local police believe the drug was dropped by a dealer who was in the park in Santa Eulalia, The Sun reports.

The girl is currently in intensive care after being transported to a nearby hospital on Majorca.

