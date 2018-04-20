Tourists kill kangaroo, threw bricks at animal to make it hop

CHINA - Tourists visiting a Chinese zoo killed a kangaroo and injured another after throwing bricks at them so they would hop.
A 12-year-old female kangaroo died days after being pelted by bricks and concrete chunks by tourists at the Fuzhou Zoo on Feb. 28, the South China Morning Post reports.
A veterinary surgeon believes the kangaroo likely died from a ruptured kidney. A 5-five-year old kangaroo was injured weeks later by people throwing objects.
The report claims zoos and wildlife parks in China are lightly-regulated and animals are kept in poor conditions.
